Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where To Watch PAK vs NZ World Cup 2023?

Pakistan vs New Zealand, PAK vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns on Saturday, 4 November 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This match is extremely crucial for Pakistan to win, if they want to move a step ahead in the semi-finale race. Till now Pakistan has displayed a mixed performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They played 7 matches so far, out of which they lost 4 and won 3. Currently, the men in green are at position 5 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 6 points and a run rate of -0.024.
New Zealand had a great start to the World Cup 2023 by winning 4 matches. However, recently the team isn't seen in great form as they lost 3 matches back to back, due to which their run rate has crashed down. If they lost tomorrow's match against Pakistan, their chances of reaching to semi-finals will decline.
Let us check out Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
When Is the Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023?
PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will be played on Saturday, 4 November 2023.
At What Time Will the Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023 Start?
PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will start at 10:30 am IST. The toss will begin half an hour early.
Where Will Be the Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023 Played?
PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023?
PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
When and How To Watch the Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023?
PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will be live telecasted on all Star Sports Network channels in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)