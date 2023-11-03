Hamstring Injury Rules Out New Zealand's Matt Henry Out of ICC World Cup 2023

NZ coach Gary Stead expressed his thoughts on the injury scare and said the whole team was thinking of Henry.

“We’re gutted for him. Matt’s been a crucial part of our One Day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing. He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years which is testament to his class and skills," said Stead.

“Moreover, Matt’s a great team man and we’re all going to miss his personality and experience,” he added.