Pakistan vs England Live Streaming: Where To Watch PAK vs ENG Cricket World Cup

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan and England will clash today at the Eden Gardens.

Saima Andrabi
Published
World Cup
2 min read
Pakistan vs England Live Streaming: Where To Watch PAK vs ENG Cricket World Cup
Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG Live Streaming and Telecast: Pakistan and England will lock horns today on 11 November 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Winning this match is extremely crucial for Pakistan, if they want to reach the semi-finals. After the spectacular win of New Zealand against Sri Lanka, their chances of going to the semi-final stage is more compared to the men in green. However, if Pakistan would be successful in winning today's match by 287 runs by batting first or 284 balls to spare while chasing, then the results may go in their favor. In short, Pakistan not only has to defeat England, but also has to beat the net run rate of New Zealand to qualify for semi-finals.

Currently, India is leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table followed by South Africa and Australia. Pakistan is at position 5 in the standings table with 8 points and a run rate of +0.036. England is already out of the World Cup 2023; however, they would definitely try their best to beat Pakistan to make a place in the Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand is currently at number 5 in the world cup 2023 points table with 10 points and a run rate of +0.743. To make its place among the top 4 teams of the ongoing world cup, the Babar Azam lead team has to surpass the net run rate of New Zealand. Right now, the chances of Pakistan to reach semi-final are looking impossible, but cricket is a game of surprises, so we have to wait till the end of the match.

Let us check out the Pakistan vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, squads, and other details below.

When Is the Pakistan vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Match?

The Pakistan vs England ODI match will be played today on Saturday, 11 November 2023.

Where Is the Pakistan vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Match?

The Pakistan vs England ODI match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

At What Time Will Pakistan vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Start?

The Pakistan vs England ODI match will start at 2 pm IST. Toss will be held half an hour early.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Pakistan vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Match?

The Pakistan vs England ODI match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website for free.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Pakistan vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Match on TV?

The Pakistan vs England ODI match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

