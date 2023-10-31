Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Pakistan and Bangladesh will clash on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, in the last match of October. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams have suffered disappointing losses so far in the tournament, and will try their best to win this competition. Currently, Pakistan is at spot 6 in the ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table with 4 points while as Bangladesh is at position 9 with 2 points only.
Pakistan and Bangladesh have played 6 matches so far, out of which the men in green won 2 and lost 4 matches while as Bangladesh has been victorious in only one match. Tueday's Pakistan vs Bangladesh cricket World Cup match is crucial because both the teams are on the brink of elimination. Pakistan had a good start in the tournament. However, things turned south after they lost 4 matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa.
The Pakistan batting has been unsuccessful to leave a mark in the ICC World Cup 2023. However, the bowling has improved, and that was clearly visible during their recent clash against South Africa. Pakistan will play in Kolkata after seven years, and the last match was in 2016 during the T20 World Cup.
Let us check out the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
Pakistani vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Date
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup match 2023 will be played on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
Pakistani vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Timing
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup match 2023 will start at 2 pm IST. Toss will be held half an hour early.
Pakistani vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Venue
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup match 2023 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Pakistani vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Live Streaming
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup match 2023 will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Pakistani vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Live Telecast
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup match 2023 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)