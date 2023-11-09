ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Where To Watch NZ vs SL World Cup 2023?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, NZ vs SL will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Saima Andrabi
Published
World Cup
2 min read
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka , NZ vs SL Live Streaming: New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns today on Thursday, 9 November 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This is a crucial match for New Zealand to win if they want to head smoothly towards the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final. Although Sri Lanka is already out of the World Cup race, they will try their best to win this clash to secure a position in the Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand had a great start to the World Cup 2023. They won four matches back to back; however, their performance went downhill in the last four games. Currently, NZ is at position 4 in the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023  with 8 points and a run rate of +0.398. If Pakistan and Afghanistan don't win their last matches with enormous margins, New Zealand will be the last team to enter the World Cup semi-finals.

When Is the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match?

NZ vs SL world cup match 2023 will be played on 9 November 2023.

Where Will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match Take Place?

The NZ vs SL world cup match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

At What Time Will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match Start?

The NZ vs SL world cup match will start at 2 pm IST. Toss will begin half an early.

Where To Watch Live Streaming of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match?

The NZ vs SL world cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match?

The NZ vs SL world cup match will be live telecasted on all Star Sports Network channels in India.

