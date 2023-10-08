New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming

New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: After winning against England in the first match of ICC Men's World Cup 2023, New Zealand is all set to lock horns against Netherlands tomorrow on Monday, 9 October 2023, as per ICC Cricket World Cup Schedule.
Netherland lost a match against Pakistan by 81 runs on Friday, 6 October, and is currently at position 8 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. On the contrary, New Zealand is at top spot with 2 points and a run rate of +2.149. The forthcoming New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Let us read about the date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other important details about the NZ vs NL ICC Cricket World Cup Match 2023.
New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Date
The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played on Monday, 9 October 2023.
New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Time
The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will start at 2 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Live Streaming
The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Venue
The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Live Telecast
The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
