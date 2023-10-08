ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming

New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup match will be played on 9 October 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
World Cup
1 min read
New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: After winning against England in the first match of ICC Men's World Cup 2023, New Zealand is all set to lock horns against Netherlands tomorrow on Monday, 9 October 2023, as per ICC Cricket World Cup Schedule.

Netherland lost a match against Pakistan by 81 runs on Friday, 6 October, and is currently at position 8 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. On the contrary, New Zealand is at top spot with 2 points and a run rate of +2.149. The forthcoming New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Let us read about the date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other important details about the NZ vs NL ICC Cricket World Cup Match 2023.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram Smashes Fastest World Cup Ton as SA Trump SL

ICC World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram Smashes Fastest World Cup Ton as SA Trump SL
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Date

The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played on Monday, 9 October 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Time

The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will start at 2 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.

Also Read

India vs Australia Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: Aus Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

India vs Australia Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: Aus Win Toss, Opt To Bat First
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Live Streaming

The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be live streamed on  Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Venue

The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read

India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023: Where and How to Watch Live Streaming

India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023: Where and How to Watch Live Streaming
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023: Live Telecast

The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×