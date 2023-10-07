Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Won by 102 Runs, Check Details

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally began on 5 October, as per schedule. The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated after every match. Interested fans should keep track of the points table if they want to know the top countries. Today, on Saturday, 7 October, two matches were played. The first one was between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, which began at 10:30 am. The second match was between South Africa vs Sri Lanka at 2 pm IST.
The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated after both matches for fans. One should note that the South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match today, Saturday, 7 October, took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. You can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Take a look at the updated points table and all the latest updates after the SA vs SL ICC Men's World Cup 2023 here.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table: Top teams
As per the latest official details, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets no point at the end of the match. South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in the World Cup 2023 match today, Saturday, 7 October.
One should note that along with the points table, we will also update the net run rate (NRR) after every match for the readers.
Here is the updated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the South Africa vs Sri Lanka match on Thursday:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NET RR
|Points
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.149
|2
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.04
|2
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.62
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.438
|2
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.438
|0
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.62
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.04
|0
|England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.149
|0
