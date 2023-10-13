New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: According to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, New Zealand and Bangladesh are all set to play against each other on Friday, 13 October 2023. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will commence at 2 pm while as the toss will be held half an hour early.
So far, New Zealand has played two matches, and won both of them. They won their first match against England by 9 wickets, and second match against Netherlands by 99 runs. On the other hand, Bangladesh won their opening match against Afghanistan by 6 wickets, and lost second match against England by 137 runs.
New Zealand is currently leading the ICC World Cup Points Table with 4 points and a run rate of +1.958. On contrary, Bangladesh is at spot 6 in the standings table with 2 points and a run rate of -0.653.
When Is the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match?
The New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, 13 October 2023.
At What Time Will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Start?
The New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 pm IST. Toss will be held half an hour early.
Where Will Be the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Played?
The New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match?
The New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
When and How To Watch the Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match?
The New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
