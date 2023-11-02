India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Online?

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: India and Sri Lanka will clash today on Thursday, 2 November 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The last time India and Sri Lanka faced each other at the Wankhede Stadium was on 2 April 2011, when the men in blue made history by winning the ICC Men's World Cup after 28 years. Till date both teams have locked horns in nine matches, out of which one match has ended with no result, and both teams have won four matches.

Sri Lanka have given tough competition to India in several matches. But this time, India definitely has an upper hand. Currently, India are leading the ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table with 12 points and a run rate of +1.405. The men in blue have not lost any match so far. On the contrary, Sri Lanka is at the 7th position in the standings table with 4 points and a run rate of -0.275. They have played six matches till date, out of which they lost four and won only two.