India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30pm IST

The Indian cricket team is playing its sixth league stage match of the ICC World Cup 2023 this Sunday, against defending champions England.
Rohit Sharma's team is unbeaten in the tournament while England occupy the 10th spot in the points table, having won only one of their five matches so far.
Hardik Pandya continues to be unavailable for selection as he is recovering from an injury on his left ankle.
India vs England Live Score: KL Rahul Confirmed Hardik Out
Hardik Pandya's ankle injury will see him sit out of a second match as well, with KL Rahul confirming on the eve of the England game that the all-rounder will not be available for the match.
“Yes, Hardik has also been a very important member of the team and he has been there and he does a very important role for the team. So not having him is also a bit of a miss for the team. But it's unfortunate what happened.”
“We also at some point have to look at the now and the present is that he is not available for this game. Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back,” he said.
According to reports, Pandya is likely to miss Thursday's game against Sri Lanka as well as he continues his recovery.
Hardik’s absence in Dharamshala meant India had to make two changes to their XI, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami, with Shardul Thakur excluded. If the pitch in Lucknow offers help to spinners, then Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the picture, though it will be interesting to see if India will be fine with fielding only two fast-bowling options.
India vs England Live Score: Toss at 1:30pm IST
India vs England Live Score of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Latest Updates: Unbeaten India take on bottom placed England in match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Lucknow today.
Toss is at 1:30pm IST.
