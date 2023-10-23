India's ICC World Cup 2023 Campaign So Far: A Tale of Depth and Déjà Vu

After winning the 2021 clash in Dubai, Pakistan felt that they had finally broken the jinx of never being able to beat India in a world event. That feeling was something Indians had been hoping to have too, but for their matches against New Zealand in all ICC events.

Going into Sunday's ICC World Cup 2023 match, it had been 20 years since an Indian win in any ICC men’s event in any format over New Zealand. There seemed to be a curse that India just could not shake off.

And when Ravindra Jadeja dropped a sitter off Rachin Ravindra, it seemed like that day all over again!

You were almost resigned to the fact that New Zealand had once again managed to keep their hold over India intact for some odd reason. Then Daryl Mitchell too was offered a life by Jasprit Bumrah and it seemed like it was all over for India.

But that’s when India’s strongest yet most underrated suit, their bowling, stood up once again. It so happened that their fifth-choice pace bowler, Mohammed Shami had struck gold with the very first ball in this edition of the World Cup. From there on Shami rode his luck to keep the New Zealand batters in check.

He ran in with purpose almost as if he had a point to prove to the men who matter. He wanted to show that he deserved to be the fourth choice of pace bowler instead of fifth in the pecking order behind Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. Shami knocked over the New Zealand batters with ease, finishing with a haul of 5/54.