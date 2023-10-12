Rohit's Record-Breaking Spectacle and Kohli's Hug Diplomacy: A Night to Remember

For those who witnessed the legend of Sachin Tendulkar unfold in front of their eyes, Wednesday night may have been odd. Can you ever imagine someone besting the great Tendulkar? Well, that is what happened in front of all present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, 11 October.

Tendulkar has finally been left behind in one of the many records he held till date!

Before India’s clash against Afghanistan in the World Cup, the Master Blaster was on level terms with Rohit Sharma in terms of hundreds in the showpiece event with both having scored six each. The Indian skipper, on Wednesday night, went one better in grand style. Sharma’s effort left everyone shell shocked, especially the Afghanistan team who did not know what hit them, rather who hit them.