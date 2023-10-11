ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Shatters Multiple Records During Ind vs Afg

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday shattered multiple records during India’s 2023 ICC World Cup match against Afghanistan on Wednesday, 11 October, which is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Indian skipper went past West Indies’ Chris Gayle's figure of 553 international sixes, to become the batter with most sixes in international cricket. Currently, Rohit has 554 sixes to his name, and is followed by Chris Gayle (543), Shahid Afridi (476), Brendon McCullum (398) and Martin Guptill (383) on the list.