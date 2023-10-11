ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Shatters Multiple Records During Ind vs Afg

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday shattered multiple records during India’s 2023 ICC World Cup match against Afghanistan on Wednesday, 11 October, which is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The Indian skipper went past West Indies’ Chris Gayle's figure of 553 international sixes, to become the batter with most sixes in international cricket. Currently, Rohit has 554 sixes to his name, and is followed by Chris Gayle (543), Shahid Afridi (476), Brendon McCullum (398) and Martin Guptill (383) on the list.
The 36-year-old Indian opener also became the fastest Indian batter, and joint-fastest overall (in terms of number of innings), to complete 1000 runs in World Cup. Achieving this feat in only 19 innings, Rohit is tied with Australia's David Warner.
Sachin Tendulkar and South African legend AB de Villiers completed 1000 ODI runs in 20 innings, while Sir Vivian Richards and Sourav Ganguly took 21 innings to amass 1000 runs.
Barring these records, Rohit Sharma also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 6 ODI World Cup centuries, as he struck his seventh ODI century in this match, becoming the first batter to do so.
Completing his century in 63 deliveries, he also registered the fastest World Cup century by any Indian batter, breaking Kapil Dev's record of a 72-ball ton in an iconic triumph over Zimbabwe, back in 1983.
