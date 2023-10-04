ICC World Cup: Big Scores Are the Name of the Game for SA, Says AB de Villiers

Legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers believes the Proteas will have to put big runs on the board to win games in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, especially with their recent struggles around their bowling line-up.

South Africa came into the tournament on the back of a 3-2 series win over Australia back home, though they lost pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala to injuries before arriving in India.

The Proteas, yet to win the most coveted trophy in Men’s ODI cricket, will open their World Cup campaign against 1996 champions Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India on 7 October.