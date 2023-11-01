ICC World Cup 2023: What are Pakistan’s Qualification Chances After Ban Success?

Pakistan on Tuesday, 31 October ended their four-match losing streak by ousting Bangladesh out of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With their emphatic 7-wicket win over the Tigers, the men in green significantly improved their run rate, climbed up to the fifth spot in the points table whilst also keeping their hopes of semi-final qualification alive.

After winning three out of the seven matches they've played so far, the 1992 world champions have 6 points and a negative run rate of 0.024 to their name. Now, the question arises - How can they seal a spot in the semi-final race?