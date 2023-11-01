ICC World Cup 2023: What are Pakistan’s Qualification Chances After Ban Success?

Pakistan on Tuesday, 31 October ended their four-match losing streak by ousting Bangladesh out of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
With their emphatic 7-wicket win over the Tigers, the men in green significantly improved their run rate, climbed up to the fifth spot in the points table whilst also keeping their hopes of semi-final qualification alive.
After winning three out of the seven matches they've played so far, the 1992 world champions have 6 points and a negative run rate of 0.024 to their name. Now, the question arises - How can they seal a spot in the semi-final race?
While it’s still an uphill task for them, there are two legitimate ways by which the Babar Azam-led side can make the cut; one with taking the net run rate into consideration and second - by setting the run-rate aside.
Let’s have a look at both the possibilities:
With Net Run-Rate
Pakistan will need to beat New Zealand, who they take on in Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 4 November in their penultimate match of the league-stage.
In their final clash of the league-stage, it will be mandatory for the 1992 champions to defeat the reigning champions England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 11 November.
The third strategy in this category will need assistance from the other participants; no more than two of Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and New Zealand bag more than 12 points.
Without Net Run-Rate
Even when we do not take Pakistan’s run-rate into account, the green army will need to pull off victories against the Kiwis and Jos Buttler’s side.
The second condition in this category will be that either Australia or New Zealand must lose their next three league-stage games.
Additional factors that could work in Pakistan's advantage include at least two setbacks for Afghanistan, one loss each for Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
