World Cup 2023: From PM to Bollywood – India Unites To Congratulate Virat Kohli

#INDvsNZ | From PM #Modi to movie stars, Indians unite to celebrate #ViratKohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
2 min read
World Cup 2023: From PM to Bollywood – India Unites To Congratulate Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli scripted history today (15 November), as he became the first-ever cricketer to score 50 centuries in ODIs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49. He achieved his feat with a century against New Zealand, during India’s 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final clash in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Following his record-breaking knock, Kohli received plaudits of the highest order, from any and every corner of the nation – ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to film celebrities.

Here’s how India united to celebrate Kohli’s achievement:

