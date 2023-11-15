World Cup 2023: From PM to Bollywood – India Unites To Congratulate Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scripted history today (15 November), as he became the first-ever cricketer to score 50 centuries in ODIs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49. He achieved his feat with a century against New Zealand, during India’s 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final clash in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Following his record-breaking knock, Kohli received plaudits of the highest order, from any and every corner of the nation – ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to film celebrities.