ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Discharged From Hospital, Back in Chennai Hotel

India batting coach Vikram Rathour said Shubman Gill is recovering well from the illness which kept him out of the side’s tournament opener against Australia, while adding that the right-handed opener was back in the hotel in Chennai after being hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

On Monday, the BCCI, without specifying the nature of the illness, said in a statement that Gill will miss India's second match of the 2023 ICC World Cup against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, 11 October, due to the illness and has stayed back in Chennai, with him under the supervision of the medical team.