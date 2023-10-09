ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill to Miss India's Game vs Afghanistan as Well

ICC World Cup: Shubamn Gill continues his recovery from dengue and will miss Wednesday's game vs Afghanistan.

IANS
Published
World Cup
Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the squad to New Delhi on October 9, BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

The opening batter, who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai, is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11.

He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team, it added. 

Gill is reportedly suffering from dengue. "He is under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him. We are hoping he gets better soon," the BCCI official was earlier quoted as saying.

Gill is the leading run-getter for India in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In his last four ODIs, he smashed two centuries and a half-century, two of those knocks coming against Australia.

Topics:  2023 ICC World Cup 

