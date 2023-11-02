ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Reveals He Lost Four Kgs from Dengue, Still Not Fit

#CWC23 #INDvsSL | #ShubmanGill revealed he is down 4 kgs after a bout with dengue, as he continues recovery process.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
2 min read
Team India opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday, 2 November, opened up about his health after recovering from dengue revealed that he’s not functioning at his maximum fitness. 

Gill, who tested positive for dengue ahead of India’s campaign opener against Australia also missed the hosts’ second game against Afghanistan before making a comeback against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. 

2023 ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill is yet to make a full recovery.

(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)

“Not full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue in terms of mass and muscle weight,” he said while talking to the broadcasters after India’s mammoth 302-run victory against Sri Lanka.
Speaking about the conditions at the Wankhede, the 23-year-old revealed, “The odd ball was seaming. Hit the balls in our areas. You couldn’t get into a shell. Looked to put the pressure on the bowlers.”

“I felt in the previous matches I got starts except the last one. Sometimes you play a good shot and it goes to the fielder. We thought about rotating the strike today,” he added.

The young opener who scored 92 at run-a-ball rate lauded compatriot Shreyas Iyer and said he was the “key batter” today for India.

“We batted well to get 350. Shreyas was the key today. He batted superbly,” he said.

Gill also heaped praise on Mohammed Shami who finished with three wickets in his spell of seven overs.

“The way they were bowling we were anticipating wickets. Siraj is always fired up. They were sensational. He made the job easier for us,” he said.

