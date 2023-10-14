ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Hits Back at Shoaib Akhtar After India Win

#CWC23 | As India defeated Pakistan, Sachin Tendulkar hit back at Shoaib Akhtar for pre-match post.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Hits Back at Shoaib Akhtar After India Win
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As is the case with every installment of an India-Pakistan clash, today’s (14 October) 2023 ICC World Cup match in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has also left one fanbase in utter euphoria, and the other in abject disappointment.

As India defeated Pakistan by a comprehensive margin of 7 wickets, the Indian fans expressed their joy on every platform, retaliating against the Pakistani supporters. Sachin Tendulkar, the World Cup-winning legendary former cricketer, also threw his hat into the ring with a witty reply to his erstwhile cricketing foe, Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: India Lay Bare Pakistan’s Fragility, Rivalry Scoreline – 8-0

ICC World Cup 2023: India Lay Bare Pakistan’s Fragility, Rivalry Scoreline – 8-0
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What Did Shoaib Akhtar Do?

Ahead of the match, Akhtar tweeted an image from the 1999 Asian Test Championship match between India and Pakistan, which was contested in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. In the image, the Rawalpindi Express is seen celebrating the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar, who was dismissed for a duck.

Also Read

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Pakistan Obliterated by Blue Wave in India’s Win

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Pakistan Obliterated by Blue Wave in India’s Win

How Did Tendulkar Respond?

Sachin Tendulkar did not offer an immediate response, but hit back at Akhtar after India clinched the victory over Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Responding to the former pacer’s caption of keeping cool, Sachin wrote “My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha.” (My friend, we followed your advice and kept everything 'cool').

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×