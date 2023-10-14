ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Hits Back at Shoaib Akhtar After India Win

As is the case with every installment of an India-Pakistan clash, today’s (14 October) 2023 ICC World Cup match in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has also left one fanbase in utter euphoria, and the other in abject disappointment.

As India defeated Pakistan by a comprehensive margin of 7 wickets, the Indian fans expressed their joy on every platform, retaliating against the Pakistani supporters. Sachin Tendulkar, the World Cup-winning legendary former cricketer, also threw his hat into the ring with a witty reply to his erstwhile cricketing foe, Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar.