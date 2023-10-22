ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli After Match-Winning 95

The Indian men's cricket team ended their two-decades-long streak of losing in ICC tournaments at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. With this win, India are the only side to remain unbeaten in the .
It was ’s valiant 95 that powered India to their fifth consecutive triumph. The 34-year-old batter has been phenomenal in this tournament and is the leading run-scorer with 354 runs to his credit.
Speaking about the same, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the number 3 batter and said, “He (Kohli) has done this for us for so many years. He backed himself to do the job. Kohli and Jadeja pulled us back when we lost a few wickets in the middle.”
Earlier, Mohammed Shami starred with a five-wicket haul in his first match of the tournament.
“Shami took the opportunity with both hands. He has the experience in these conditions and is a class bowler. At one stage, we were looking at 300 plus. Credit to our bowlers at the back end,” he said at the post-match presentation.
Rohit also admitted India’s sloppy fielding today and said the side wasn’t clinical. “Fielding is something we pride ourselves on. Today the fielding wasn't clinical,” he said.
“Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world. These things happen. We know that fielding is something that will decide a lot of things going forward. We love travelling and playing in different parts of the game,” he added.
While India’s red-hot form in the tournament continues, the skipper believes that the job for the men in blue is only half done and that it’s important to stay in the present.
“Good start to the tournament. Job is half done. Important to stay balanced. Not to think too far ahead. Important to stay in the present,” he concluded.
