ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli After Match-Winning 95

The Indian men's cricket team ended their two-decades-long streak of losing against New Zealand in ICC tournaments at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. With this win, India are the only side to remain unbeaten in the ICC World Cup 2023 .

It was Virat Kohli ’s valiant 95 that powered India to their fifth consecutive triumph. The 34-year-old batter has been phenomenal in this tournament and is the leading run-scorer with 354 runs to his credit.

Speaking about the same, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the number 3 batter and said, “He (Kohli) has done this for us for so many years. He backed himself to do the job. Kohli and Jadeja pulled us back when we lost a few wickets in the middle.”