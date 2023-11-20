Cricket Symphony: Revisiting the Top 10 Moments from the Cricket World Cup 2023

Rachin's Ton in WC Opener: A Star is Born

Rachin Ravindra, just 24, kicked off the ICC World Cup 2023 with a splendid century on the opening day, against England.

England, who were put into bat first, only managed to score 282 runs on a flat track in Ahmedabad. New Zealand opener Will Young was dismissed for a duck by Sam Curran. The chase was well and truly on.

In came the 24-year old prodigy to make the grandest stage his own. His maiden century came off 82 balls including 9 fours and 4 sixes. His unbroken stand of 273 runs with Conway is New Zealand’s highest in any tournament. Not to mention that he had bowled his full-quota of 10 overs in the first innings and picked up a wicket too.