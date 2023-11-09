ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI to Release Final Set of World Cup Tickets

As the group-stage matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 draws to an end, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has announced that a final set of tickets will be released on Thursday, 9 November.
In a media release, the BCCI said that the tickets for the semifinals and the final match will be available from 9pm onwards on the official ticketing website.
“As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its business end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday,” the release read.
“The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.”
“This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion,” it added.
It further stated that this would be the last opportunity for fans to purchase tickets.
