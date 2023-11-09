ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI to Release Final Set of World Cup Tickets

#CWC | #BCCI has announced that a final set of world cup tickets will be released.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI to Release Final Set of World Cup Tickets
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As the group-stage matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 draws to an end, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has announced that a final set of tickets will be released on Thursday, 9 November.

In a media release, the BCCI said that the tickets for the semifinals and the final match will be available from 9pm onwards on the official ticketing website.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
“As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its business end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday,” the release read.

“The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.”

“This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

It further stated that this would be the last opportunity for fans to purchase tickets.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Topics:  ICC World Cup 2023 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×