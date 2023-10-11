ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani Sports Presenter Leaves India Amid Controversy

Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas, who was in India to cover the ICC World Cup 2023 is said to have left India amid controversy over alleged anti-Indian tweets. While initial reports claimed was deported from India, an ICC spokesperson has debunked the theory, stating she had left the country for personal reasons while speaking to BBC.
The event came to light after a Delhi-based lawyer, Vineet Jindal, lodged an FIR against Abbas for allegedly making problematic derogatory remarks about Hindus and India on X.
The tweets, according to the lawyer, were made from the account 'ZAbbas Official,' the current handle of the Pakistani sports journalist, which had been changed from 'Zainablovesrk.'
Jindal took to X to urge senior officials to take appropriate action against Abbas.
“Complaint letter sent by @vineetJindal19 to @BCCI and @HMOIndia seeking removal of Zainab Abbas @ZAbbasOfficial as the presenter at the ICC World Cup 2023 for her derogatory and provocative posts against Bharat and Hindu Dharma. ‘Athiti devo bhava’ only for those who respect our country & Hindu Dharma but Anti Bharatiya are not welcome on Our Land," Jindal wrote on his X.
Abbas landed in India last week and covered Pakistan's World Cup debut match against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad. She was then scheduled to fly to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad for Pakistan's subsequent matches.
Meanwhile, the presenter has maintained silence over the matter and a statement from her is still awaited.
