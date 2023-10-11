ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani Sports Presenter Leaves India Amid Controversy

Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas, who was in India to cover the ICC World Cup 2023 is said to have left India amid controversy over alleged anti-Indian tweets. While initial reports claimed was deported from India, an ICC spokesperson has debunked the theory, stating she had left the country for personal reasons while speaking to BBC.

The event came to light after a Delhi-based lawyer, Vineet Jindal, lodged an FIR against Abbas for allegedly making problematic derogatory remarks about Hindus and India on X.

The tweets, according to the lawyer, were made from the account 'ZAbbas Official,' the current handle of the Pakistani sports journalist, which had been changed from 'Zainablovesrk.'