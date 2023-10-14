ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Cup 2023: 8 Wkts in 36 Runs! Indians Elated, Pak Fans Shocked by Collapse

#CWC23 | Pakistan lost 8 wickets for 36 runs in a collapse of epic proportions against India.

The Quint
Updated
World Cup
1 min read
World Cup 2023: 8 Wkts in 36 Runs! Indians Elated, Pak Fans Shocked by Collapse
The 2023 ICC World Cup clash between India and Pakistan commenced as a closely contested affair, with an even contest between the two teams. However, it quickly transitioned towards a one-team show, courtesy of a massive collapse from the Pakistani team.

Being asked to bat first in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Pakistan had a good start with the bat. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq scored 20 and 36 runs respectively, before skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were involved in an 82-run third-wicket stand.

However, Babar lost his wicket to Mohammed Siraj in the 30th over, which triggered a collapse of epic proportions. Pakistan ended up losing eight wickets for only 36 runs, as while a score of 300 was once looking achievable, they could only score 191 runs.

Pakistani fans were devastated to watch the horror that unfolded, while the Indians were over the moon with their team's exceptional bowling performance. Here’s how the two sets of fans reacted:

Published: 
