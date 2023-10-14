World Cup 2023: 8 Wkts in 36 Runs! Indians Elated, Pak Fans Shocked by Collapse

The 2023 ICC World Cup clash between India and Pakistan commenced as a closely contested affair, with an even contest between the two teams. However, it quickly transitioned towards a one-team show, courtesy of a massive collapse from the Pakistani team.

Being asked to bat first in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Pakistan had a good start with the bat. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq scored 20 and 36 runs respectively, before skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were involved in an 82-run third-wicket stand.