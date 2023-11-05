ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Ecstatic as Invincible India Topple South Africa

#CWC23 #INDvsSA | As India recorded eighth straight win by beating South Africa, Indian fans are in seventh heaven.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
2 min read
India registered a resounding 243-run triumph over South Africa in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli brought up his 49th ODI century on his 35th birthday at the venue where he had scored his first century 14 years ago and in the process, he equaled legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Shreyas Iyer, too, played a brilliant knock of 77 off 87 runs.

In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja claimed a fifer and became India's first spinner to complete a five-wicket haul in a world cup. Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shami struck early to run through the Proteas’ top-order. Kuldeep Yadav, too, finished with two wickets and picked up the winning wicket for the hosts.

As India celebrate their mammoth victory in Kolkata, here’s how fans and former cricketers reacted on X:

