India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30pm IST

India vs South Africa World Cup Live Updates: No Hardik Pandya
Indian's unbeaten campaign took a big blow on Saturday with Hardik Pandya officially being ruled out of the tournament due to the ankle injury he sustained during the match against Bangladesh on 19 October.
The Event Technical Committee approved Prasidh Krishna as his replacement, with India having two more league stage matches left in the tournament.
After the announcement, Pandya took to social media to share his disappointment.
"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP," Pandya wrote on social media platform X.
India vs South Africa World Cup Live Updates: Toss at 1:30pm IST
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Updates: We're in the home leg of the ICC World Cup 2023 with just about the last round of league stage matches left and this Sunday it's the clash of the table-toppers with Rohit Sharma's India taking on Temba Bavuma's South Africa.
Both teams are already through to the semis.
