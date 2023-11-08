World Cup 2023: Indians Dominate ICC Rankings, Shubman Gill & Siraj in 1st Place

India opener Shubman Gill has replaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the new top-ranked men’s ODI batter in the latest ICC men's batting rankings released on Wednesday, 8 November.

He has now become just the fourth player from India after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the top-spot in the ODI batter rankings. India now have top-ranked players in men’s ODI batting and bowling rankings in the form of Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

After missing first two matches of the World Cup due to dengue, Gill has amassed 219 runs from six innings, with his recent scores being 92 against Sri Lanka at Mumbai and 23 against South Africa at Kolkata.