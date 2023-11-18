ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Everything You Need to Know About the Closing Ceremony

While India and Australia will be involved in a captivating cricketing battle at the 2023 ICC World Cup final, which will be held in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (19 November), the International Cricket Council (ICC) have made arrangements for an equally engrossing closing ceremony to round off what has been a memorable month-and-a-half for cricket enthusiasts.
The ceremony has been divided into four parts, with performances planned during pre-match, the mid-innings break, the second innings’ drinks break, and post-match.
Here is everything you need to know about the closing ceremony:
1. Pre-Match – Air Show
The opening ceremony will commence at 12:30pm, with an acrobatic air show by the Indian Air Force. Led by flight commander Sidesh Kartik, a team involving nine hawks, called the Suryakiran Acrobatic Team, will be performing a 10-minute-long display, accompanied by music.
2. Mid-Innings – Parade of Champions & Musical Performance
The half-time programme will commence at 5:30pm, with a 15-minute-long ‘Champions Parade’ involving nearly all of the previous World Cup-winning skippers. Sir Clive Lloyd, Kapil Dev, Allen Border, Arjuna Ranatunga, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Michael Clarke and Eoin Morgan will all be featuring in the parade.
ICC’s brochure for the event, however, does not feature the 1992 World Cup-winning Pakistani captain, Imran Khan – who remains in captivity in Pakistan and will not be travelling to India.
There will also be 20-second reel highlights of the captains, alongside visuals about the evolution of the trophy over the years – from Prudential Trophy, to Reliance Cup, Benson & Hedges Trophy, Wills Cup, and finally, the World Cup. BCCI will be facilitating every captain in the parade with special blazers.
The captains’ parade will be followed by a live performance from music director Pritam, alongside his team of 500+ dancers.
3. Second Innings’ Drinks Break – Light & Laser Show
During the drinks break of the second innings, approximately at 8:30pm, there will be a light and laser show for 90 seconds.
4. Post-Match: Fireworks & Crowning of Champions From Sky
The conclusion of the match will be followed by a fireworks show, while ICC also states that 1200 drones will be crowing the champions from the sky, with the first-ever aerial champions board.