ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Hand Defending Champions England Their Fourth Loss

Sri Lanka produced a dominant performance to beat England by eight wickets on Thursday (26 October) at the 2023 ICC World Cup, wrapping up the win with 24.2 overs of their chase to spare.
The result means that England's defence of their World Cup crown is likely over, with Jos Buttler's team needing to win all of their remaining results, produce a huge swing in net run rate and see other results go their way to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals.
And Sri Lanka, who move up to fifth in the standings with the win, have now won all of their last five Men's Cricket World Cup meetings with England.
As disappointing as the defending champions were in Bengaluru, Sri Lanka were right on the money, ripping through the England attack with some excellent bowling performances from Maheesh Theekshana and the recalled pair of Lahiru Kumara and Angelo Mathews.
And they reached their lowly target of just 157 to win, thanks to outstanding half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama.
England were offered a glimmer of hope when David Willey struck twice in the opening Powerplay to remove both Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis.
Willey's impressive opening spell threatened to stunt Sri Lanka's chase, but Nissanka and Samarawickrama counterattacked to leave the Lankans in an exceptionally strong position.
And the pair put together a match-winning century stand, consolidating at first before accelerating to the win, giving their team a huge net run rate boost in the process.
Mathews, Kumara Trouble England
The coin fell in the favour of England skipper Buttler and he elected to bat first, confirming three changes with Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali returning at the expense of Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson and the injured Reece Topley.
But the Kusal Mendis-led side, who brought Mathews and Kumara back in, ran through England's top and middle-order in Bengaluru to bowl them out for 156 -- the lowest all-out total ever in an ODI in Bengaluru.
Kumara (3/35), Mathews (2/14), and Rajitha (2/36) were the top wicket-takers, while Theekshana tied England in knots, conceding just 21 runs from his 8.2 overs. The Lankans also benefitted from some sharp work in the field, which included two run outs. England were bowled out for 156.
Samarawickrama & Nissanka Ensure Big Win for Sri Lanka
Willey's excellent opening spell briefly raised the prospect of a tight finish in Bengaluru, as wickets fell early in the reply.
Kusal Perera (4) was the first to go, five balls into Willey's first over, misreading a ball that just held up a touch and clipping a catch to Stokes.
And Willey soon had the dangerous Mendis back in the dugout too, getting just rewards for an excellent spell against the Sri Lanka skipper, with Jos Buttler taking a steepling catch via a miscued flick off the legs.
The returning Woakes bowled better than his previous three appearances at the tournament, but looked largely unthreatening and was unable to match Willey's pressure with the new ball.
And Sri Lanka saw off the rest of the new-ball spell before attacking England's change bowlers of Rashid and Wood, accelerating towards their target.
England all-rounder Moeen had spoken prior to the match about the need for scoreboard pressure to give spinners a chance in Bengaluru. But there was nothing of the sort for either the 36-year-old or Livingstone to work with, as the pair were brought on later in proceedings with the writing firmly on the wall for England.
Samarawickrama finished unbeaten on 65 from 54 balls, while Nissanka brought up the win in style with a huge six to end with 77 from 83.
The result means that Sri Lanka have four points and have kept their semi-final hopes alive at the tournament.
