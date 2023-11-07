Angelo Mathews Calls Shakib’s 'Timed Out' Appeal 'Absolutely Disgraceful'

After becoming the first batter to be deemed 'timed out' in international cricket, former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews expressed disappointment over Shakib Al Hasan’s appeal to the umpires and said it was “disgraceful.”

“Absolutely disgraceful. We all play to win but I never thought a team or player would stoop to such levels to get a wicket,” Mathews told the media after the game.

“I did nothing wrong. I reached the crease in time. It was an equipment malfunction and I was not wasting time or trying to gain an advantage. Common sense should have prevailed,” he added.