Beijing: Mall and Residential Compounds Sealed Off as COVID Worries Authorities

Authorities in being have have closed off a mall and multiple residential compounds due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, AFP reported.

Six new cases were detected in Chaoyang and Haidian on Thursday, 11th November, according to local media reports.

China has been recently facing a surge in cases as more than two-thirds of the provinces have reported infections in the past few days.

Snap lockdowns, mass testing and curbs on travel have already begun.