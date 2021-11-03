COVID Cases in China Surge as Government Asks Residents to Stock Up Necessities

The Ministry of Commerce of the Chinese government urged residents in a notice earlier this week to stock up on essential items for the upcoming winter season.

It stated that families should "store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".

The Chinese government seems to be anticipating a potential future outbreak of COVID-19 that could force it to impose strict nation-wide lockdowns.

The ministry's statement however did not hint at any sign of food shortage. However, prices remain an issue.

The average prices of wholesale goods, like 28 kinds of vegetables, increased in October by 16 per cent compared to the month of September, based on reports by the state media, Agence-France Press reported.

Heavy flooding during the summer season severely damaged agricultural output, leading to a reduction in supply and spike in prices.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and AFP)