China Dealing With Worst Outbreak of COVID Since First Reported in December 2019

China is struggling more and more to contain outbreaks of COVID-19 infections than at any point time since the first cases were reported in Wuhan in 2019, Bloomberg reported.

Hundreds of cases of locally transmitted infections were detected in more than two-thirds of Chinese provinces.

The government has started imposing restrictions on its residents already, and has also issued certain warnings about what the future might look like.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Commerce urged residents in a notice to stock up on essential items for the approaching winter, stating that families should "store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".