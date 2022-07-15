World Athletics Championships 2022: Time, Venue, and Live Streaming in India

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships 2022 is all ready to begin in Eugene, Oregon, USA. The World Athletics Championships 2022 is set to begin on Friday, 15 July 2022, and will conclude on 24 July 2022. It is important to note that this is the first time the event is being hosted in the United States. The viewers will watch a host of athletes compete across 49 events in the World Athletics Championships 2022, 18th edition.

India is hoping that their athletes will perform well in the World Athletics Championships 2022, just like the Tokyo Olympics. The country has high hopes for Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin as he won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin are ready to represent India in the long jump at World Athletics Championships 2022.