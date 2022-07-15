World Athletics Championships 2022: Time, Venue, and Live Streaming in India
World Athletics Championships 2022: The event is set to begin today, Friday, 15 July 2022 in the USA.
The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships 2022 is all ready to begin in Eugene, Oregon, USA. The World Athletics Championships 2022 is set to begin on Friday, 15 July 2022, and will conclude on 24 July 2022. It is important to note that this is the first time the event is being hosted in the United States. The viewers will watch a host of athletes compete across 49 events in the World Athletics Championships 2022, 18th edition.
India is hoping that their athletes will perform well in the World Athletics Championships 2022, just like the Tokyo Olympics. The country has high hopes for Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin as he won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin are ready to represent India in the long jump at World Athletics Championships 2022.
Here are all the details of the World Athletics Championships 2022 that the viewers must know before the event begins today, on Friday, 15 July 2022.
What are the dates of the World Athletics Championships 2022?
The World Athletics Championships 2022 is set to begin on Friday, 15 July 2022, and end on 24 July 2022.
What is the venue of the World Athletics Championships 2022?
The World Athletics Championships 2022 will take place in Eugene, Oregon, United States. The USA is hosting the event for the first time ever.
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India for the viewers who want to watch it live. Viewers can watch the entire event on the scheduled dates, on the mentioned TV channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?
Viewers in India should note that the World Athletics Championships 2022 will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website. They can go to www.sonyliv.com to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 live streaming or download the app.
These are all the World Athletics Championships 2022 live streaming details we have for you.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.