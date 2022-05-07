World Athletics Day 2022: Date, Theme, Famous Quotes, Images, Wishes, Messages
World Athletics Day 2022: It will be observed on 7 May 2022. Here are a few wishes and quotes that you can share.
World Athletics Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 May. The day is observed to raise awareness about Athletics. Athletics involves a lot of sports such as running, jumping, marathons, etc. The main aim of Athletics Day 2022 is to boost the participation of children and students in various sports events. The International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) launches various sports events for schools and colleges every year, to increase the participation of the students.
World Athletics Day is observed every year in May to increase awareness about sports among children.
The day is celebrated with a different theme every year. This year, World Athletics Day 2022 will be observed on a Saturday.
World Athletics Day: 2022 Theme
Each year a unique theme is decided to celebrate World Athletics Day. World Athletics Day 2022 will also be commemorated with a new theme.
The theme for this year, however has not been decided as of yet. Once the theme for World Athletics Day 2022 is finalised, everybody will be notified about it.
World Athletics Day 2022 Famous Quotes
As the date of World Athletics Day 2022 is near, here are a few motivational quotes that you can share:
"Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed." — LeBron James
"You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits." — Michael Phelps
"I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." — Michael Jordan
"Just believe in yourself. Even if you don’t pretend that you do and, at some point, you will." — Venus Williams
On World Athletics Day 2022, try to motivate the younger generation to take an interest in athletics and learn new sports for their own benefit. World Athletics Day is a great initiative to create awareness about athletics among the younger generation.
