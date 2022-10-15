Harmanpreet Kaur Credits Bowlers for Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final Win Against SL

The skipper of the Indian women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur credited her bowling unit following her team’s eight-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday, 15 October, in Bangladesh’s Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Kaur lost the toss and was asked to bowl first by her Sri Lankan counterpart, Chamari Athapaththu, but the Indian bowlers had an exceptional day at the office. They restricted Athapaththu’s team to a low score of 65/9.

Renuka Singh led the attack with the ball, picking up three wickets in as many overs, whilst conceding only five runs. She was supported by Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana, both of whom picked up two wickets apiece.