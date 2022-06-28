2 Indian Judokas, Coach Called Back From Spain After ‘Brawl’ With Women Athletes

Two Indian judokas, including a former junior Asian Championships medallist, and their coach were called back on Monday, 27 June, from an exposure trip to Spain after it came to light that they were involved in an "severe incident" that involved women athletes from the host country.

A national coach, attached to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), claimed that one judoka was involved in a "brawl with a women group and later one female was found inside his hotel room".

It could not be ascertained whether the women athletes were also judo players.

"As a precautionary measure, the judoka, his roommate and their coach all have been called back to India. It appeared to be a brawl with the group of women and later one of them was found with the Indian judoka in his hotel room," the coach told PTI.