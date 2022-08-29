Bhuvneshwar Feels Having Solid Game Plan Is as Important as Executing Skills

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of the architects of India's famous win over Pakistan in Asia Cup, feels having a solid game plan against each of the opposition player is as important as executing "your skills on the field".

Bhuvneshwar played a vital role in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener. He returned with a four-wicket haul that included the prized scalp of Babar Azam.

The 32-year-old surprised the Pakistan skipper with a bouncer in his second over as he went for the pull only to top edge to Arshdeep Singh at short fine leg.