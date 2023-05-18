Injured Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of 2023 French Open For First Time in 19 Years

Rafael Nadal, on Thursday, announced his decision to pull out of the 2023 French Open after failing to recover from the hip injury that has seen him sidelined since January of this year. The 14-time Roland Garros champion shared the news at a press conference in Mallorca, Spain.

“I was working as much as possible for the last four months. It has been very difficult because we have not been able to find the solution to the problem that I had in Australia, so today I’m still in the position that I’m not able to feel ready to compete at the standards that I need to be to play Roland Garros,” he said.

This will be the first time since his debut in 2005 that Nadal will be missing the clay-court Grand Slam that gets underway on 28 May.

Nadal and his team were expecting a recovery period of six to eight weeks, but the lefty has not returned to action.