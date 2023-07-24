Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Toronto Masters Due to Fatigue

23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's Toronto Masters, Canada's ATP Masters 1000 event, citing fatigue as the reason, the tournament organisers have announced.

The Serbian has won Canada's ATP Masters 1000 event four times, tallying a 37-7 record. The last time he competed in the tournament was in 2018.

"I've always enjoyed my stays in Canada, but after talking with my team, we think it's the right decision to make. I would like to thank Karl Hale, Tournament Director, for understanding this decision. I really hope to have other opportunities to play in Canada, and in Toronto, in front of great spectators," Djokovic was quoted by the tournament website.