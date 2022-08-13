Serena Williams Loves Mothering. It's Motherhood She's Questioning

The woman who prefers the title "the greatest athlete of all times" over "the greatest female athlete of all times" is retiring. Serena Williams knows it's time to "evolve away from tennis". Some argue it's the right time – the world of high-performance sports is ruthlessly ageist that way. She is 40, and her sports stats show fewer finals; her last grand slam victory was in 2017. Serena will still be a brilliant player, even if we won't see much of her game because elite sports are only for younger players. And she will be missed.

Serena, of the lovely catsuit dedicated to mothers who had a difficult pregnancy (they banned her from wearing it). Serena, who said she doesn't love her arms because they're "too fit" (but she knew they paid the bills). Serena, who always spoke up – against sexism in tennis, for BlackLivesMatter, for equal pay. She boycotted a tournament for 15 years after tennis fans hurled racist slurs at her and her family, hoping they could skin her and her family alive. She wrote about barriers women faced, “constantly reminded we are not men as if it is a flaw”. Despite the sexism, the racism, and the brutal scrutiny thrown at her, Serena kept playing and winning until her net worth became $260 million.