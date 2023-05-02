Novak Djokovic Can Play at US Open as America's Vaccine Mandate Set to End

"We are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," the White House statement read.

The Serbian great asked American authorities earlier this year for special permission to enter the United States despite being unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, he was denied entry to the United States over his vaccination status and thus withdrew from Indian Wells in March and Miami Open in March.