Novak Djokovic Can Play at US Open as America's Vaccine Mandate Set to End

Novak Djokovic can be allowed to play US Open this year as the vaccine mandate might be lifted

IANS
Published
Tennis
1 min read
World number one Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at this year's US Open after the United States announced the end of Covid-19 vaccination requirements for international travelers.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has missed several tournaments including the US Open because of his vaccination status.

"We are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," the White House statement read.

The Serbian great asked American authorities earlier this year for special permission to enter the United States despite being unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, he was denied entry to the United States over his vaccination status and thus withdrew from Indian Wells in March and Miami Open in March.

Novak Djokovic after winning the Australian Open

Photo: AP

Last year, the Serb was deported from Australia because of his vaccination status and missed the Australian Open.

However, he was permitted to travel to Melbourne in January 2023 and clinched a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, tying Rafael Nadal's record of 22 majors.N

Topics:  novak djokovic   US Open   US Open Tennis 

