ATP Rankings: Djokovic Maintains Top Spot; Alcaraz Closes in on No.1 Position

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who has won more matches than any other player on the tour in 2023 with 31 victories, returned to the Top-3 for the first time since October 31 last year. The Russian swapped places with Norway's Casper Ruud, who suffered an early exit in Barcelona.



There is no change in the rest of the top 10 with Stefanos Tsitsipas at No. 5, Banja Luka finalist Andrey Rublev at No. 6, Munich champion Holger Rune at No. 7, Italy's Jannik Sinner at No. 8, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at No. 9 and American Taylor Fritz at No. 10.