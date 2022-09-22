Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer to Pair up With Rafael Nadal in His Last Match
Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up for a doubles match on Friday, 23 September.
The collective dream of innumerable tennis fanatics will become a reality on Friday, 23 September, as two of the greatest icons to have graced the sport, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be seen teaming up for a doubles match in Laver Cup 2022.
In the last ever match of his illustrious tennis career, Swiss ace Roger Federer will have Rafael Nadal by his side, when they take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
Federer and Nadal will be representing Team Europe in Laver Cup 2022, alongside Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray.
Team World, on the other hand, will feature Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex De Minaur, Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
The tournament is spread across three days, with the two teams locking horns in 13 matches - two doubles matches and nine singles matches. Federer had previously announced he will not be playing any singles game in this competition, while according to the rules, every team will have to use two different pairs for the two doubles games - meaning Federer will not be seen in action after Day 1.
The doubles match between Federer-Nadal and Sock-Tiafoe will be the fourth fixture of Day 1. In the previous three matches, Team Europe's Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray will compete against Team World's Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman and Alex De Minaur respectively in singles matches.
Laver Cup 2022 Day 1 Schedule:
Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock (Singles)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman (Singles)
Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur (Singles)
Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe (Doubles)
Hopefully We Can Create a Good Moment: Nadal
On being asked about pairing with the player he had shared a healthy rivalry with for many years, Rafael Nadal claimed he is 'super-excited' and wants to have good moments with Federer.
"To be a part of this historic moment will be something amazing and unforgettable for me. I am super-excited. Hopefully, together we can create a good moment and win a match. Being on court, having Roger next to me one more time is something I’m looking forward," said Nadal.
