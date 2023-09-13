I Will Clear My Name of These False Allegations, Says Halep of Anti-doping Ban

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simon Halep has been banned for four years for two separate anti-doping code violations as the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ruled against her and said the amount of anti-doping material found in her body couldn't come from a contaminated supplement.

The ITIA stated this on Tuesday and noted the anti-doping code violation issue, thus confirming her four-year ban.

"The first (charge) related to an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the prohibited substance roxadustat at the U.S. Open in 2022, carried out through regular urine testing during competition. "