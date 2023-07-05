Former Prisoner Who Saw Tennis for Hope Gets Invited to Wimbledon by Andy Murray

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian national, appeared at the Centre Court to watch Andy Murray his first round at Wimbledon Championships 2023. She was invited by Murray himself to watch the match from the royal box on Tuesday, 4 July.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent six years in prison in Iran owing to charges of spying, before being released last year. During her time in prison, Andy Murray’s Wimbledon victory in 2016 helped her not lose hope.