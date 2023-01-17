Australian Open 2023: Tennis Australia Bans Russian and Belarusian Flags

Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players Remain Banned From Competitions

Tennis Australia had initially allowed fans to show their support for players from both countries if they did not cause a disruption

Russian and Belarusian players are not allowed to compete under their countries' flags in several sports, including tennis, since the invasion of Ukraine began in February last year.

Players from Russia and Belarus were also banned from playing Wimbledon in 2022 after the International Olympic Committee recommended sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition.