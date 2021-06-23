WTC Final: 2 Spectators Evicted for Racially Abusing Ross Taylor

The viewer da Souza had tweeted that Taylor was being subjected to racist abuses.

"@ClaireFurlong14 @ICCMediaComms hey folks, is there anyone at the ground taking note of crowd behaviour? There is a patron yelling abuse at the NZ team. There's been some pretty inappropriate stuff throughout the day, including reports of racist abuse directed at LRPL Taylor," da Souza had tweeted.

"Can you let me know where you are sat and I'll report it to the security team? Thanks," wrote Furlong before da Souza pointed out that the abuses were audible on TV.

"I wish I were at the ground, but it's really audible through the live coverage. It's been mentioned by quite a few viewers here in NZ. Because it's only a small crowd, it's transmitting really clearly," wrote da Souza.

Furlong then informed the viewer that she will tell the security to 'root them out'.