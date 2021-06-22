Day 5, WTC Final: India, NZ On The Park As Play Starts
India vs NZ: Latest updates from Day 5 of the World Test Championship final.
The weather Gods have finally spared mercy on us cricket fans as rain has made way for some high-octane cricketing action here at Southampton. India have started off on a promising note, with both Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma asking questions outside the off-stump.
To our utter dismay, Day 4 was a replica of the opening day, washed out all ends up by merciless drizzle. And uninterrupted action is the need of the hour if a result is to be drawn out of this rain-marred summit clash. Just for the record, the WTC mace will be shared among the two captains in the event of a tie, which seems highly probable as things stand.
Given the oodles of time wasted, it’s wise to tell you about the reserve day tomorrow. It will be about compensating for the lost overs and not about "trying to force a result", so bear that in mind. The power of bringing the reserve day into play rests with the umpires and the final call will be taken by them an hour before the scheduled close of play today.
The match is delicately poised as New Zealand have coasted to 101/2 in their first innings after India were rolled out for 217 with Kyle Jamieson nabbing his fifth fifer in international cricket.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.