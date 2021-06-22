Day 5, WTC Final: India, NZ On The Park As Play Starts

To our utter dismay, Day 4 was a replica of the opening day, washed out all ends up by merciless drizzle. And uninterrupted action is the need of the hour if a result is to be drawn out of this rain-marred summit clash. Just for the record, the WTC mace will be shared among the two captains in the event of a tie, which seems highly probable as things stand.



Given the oodles of time wasted, it’s wise to tell you about the reserve day tomorrow. It will be about compensating for the lost overs and not about "trying to force a result", so bear that in mind. The power of bringing the reserve day into play rests with the umpires and the final call will be taken by them an hour before the scheduled close of play today.